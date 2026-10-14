Azerbaijani delegation attends IMF, World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's First Deputy Finance Minister Anar Karimov is participating in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to Report, citing the Finance Ministry of Azerbaijan, the delegation is expected to take part in the plenary session and other events during the visit, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings.

The meetings will discuss the impact of geopolitical tensions and the ongoing war in the Middle East on the global economy, prospects for global economic growth, the current state of international financial markets, rising global public debt and risks to debt sustainability, the impact of energy prices on inflation, and issues related to maintaining global financial stability.

The agenda also includes the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy and employment, mobilizing private capital to finance investment and development projects, infrastructure development, and promoting economic growth and the creation of new jobs.

The meetings began on October 12 and will continue through October 18.