Azerbaijan is producing increasingly high-quality military products each year, Türkiye's Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler said, Report informs.

Güler made the remarks while visiting the Azerbaijani stand at the SAHA 2026 defense industry exhibition.

The minister viewed Azerbaijan's military products and held a meeting with the Azerbaijani delegation.

Speaking to journalists, Güler noted that Azerbaijan participates in the SAHA exhibition with more advanced and higher-quality products every year.

"This makes us very pleased. We would be glad to see Azerbaijan take part in future exhibitions with even more improved products," he added.