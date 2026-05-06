Conference held on Heydar Aliyev and cultural values

A conference themed "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Cultural Values of Azerbaijan" was held in Baku, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Culture.

As noted, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova, who spoke at the event, stated that for National Leader Heydar Aliyev, national and spiritual values were not merely a heritage to be preserved, but the main source of strength that affirmed the existence of the nation, carried it through the tests of time, and led it toward the future.

It was noted that love for the native language, attachment to literature, music, and national customs and traditions held a special place in the Great Leader's policy. These values were regarded not only as relics of the past but also as the main pillars of modern state-building and spiritual development.

Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan Elbay Gasimzada, Chairman of the Simurgh Azerbaijan Culture Association Professor Fuad Mammadov, Chairman of the Union of Theater Workers of Azerbaijan People's Artist Haji Ismayilov, People's Poet Vahid Aziz, People's Artist Abdul Mahmudov, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Sabail district organization Mukhtar Naghiyev, and Chairman of the YAP territorial primary organization of Culture Workers, Assistant to the Minister of Culture Emin Huseynov spoke extensively about the exceptional role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of Azerbaijani culture and the purposeful policy he implemented in the direction of preserving and promoting national and spiritual values.

After the speeches, an artistic program consisting of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's favorite music was presented.