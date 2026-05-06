Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in ecology and forestry

    Ecology
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 20:12
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in ecology and forestry

    A delegation led by Türkiye's Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli has met with Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Rashad Ismayilov, the Azerbaijani Ecology Ministry told Report.

    The meeting discussed existing cooperation between the two countries and future prospects.

    The sides also exchanged views on work carried out under the Türkiye-Azerbaijan International Training Center and Smart Nursery project in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district.

    The Turkish delegation was also briefed on preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and World Environment Day (WED), which will be held in Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in ecology and forestry
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in ecology and forestry
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in ecology and forestry
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in ecology and forestry
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in ecology and forestry

    Rashad Ismayilov Ibrahim Yumakli Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə ekoloji əməkdaşlığın perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    В Баку обсудили реализацию совместных экологических проектов с Турцией

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