Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan confirms bans and penalties for AI‑generated illegal content

    Domestic policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 17:29
    Azerbaijan confirms bans and penalties for AI‑generated illegal content

    Azerbaijan has officially approved bans, fines, and penalties for the creation and distribution of illegal materials using artificial intelligence.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed amendments to the Criminal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, the Law on Information, Informatization and Protection of Information, and the Law on Media.

    Under the new legislation, producing or disseminating fake photos, videos, or audio materials using AI technologies or special software without a person's consent can result in fines ranging from 3,000 to 7,000 manats (approximately $1,765 - 4,118), 360–480 hours of community service, or up to three years of restricted freedom or imprisonment.

    If such acts are committed by a group, against multiple persons, or with the intent to damage honor and reputation, penalties increase to 3–5 years of imprisonment.

    Additionally, creating or distributing AI‑generated pornographic or sexually explicit materials without consent is punishable by 3–7 years of imprisonment.

    The law also requires that AI‑generated photo, video, or audio materials displayed publicly must carry a clear and visible label indicating they were created using such technologies.

    According to the presidential decree on implementation, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with addressing issues arising from the new law.

    Ilham Aliyev amendments AI-Generated Voice and Image Forgery artificial intelligence Azerbaijan
    Süni intellektlə qanunsuz materialların hazırlanıb yayılmasına qadağalar, cərimə və cəzalar təsdiqlənib
    В Азербайджане утверждены наказания за незаконный контент с использованием ИИ

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