Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Russia to send first batch of aluminum to Armenia via Azerbaijan tomorrow

    Business
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 17:45
    Russia to send first batch of aluminum to Armenia via Azerbaijan tomorrow

    A new transit shipment will pass from Russia through Azerbaijan to Armenia tomorrow.

    Azerbaijan Railways told Report that the cargo consists of two railcars loaded with aluminum and nine railcars carrying grain.

    This will be the first time aluminum is transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan in transit.

    Earlier today, another shipment was dispatched from Russia to Armenia along the same route, including 8 railcars of fertilizers totaling 543 tons and 10 railcars of grain weighing 695 tons.

    Transit via Azerbaijan aluminum
    Azərbaycandan tranzit keçməklə Rusiyadan Ermənistana ilk dəfə alüminium göndəriləcək
    Завтра в Армению через Азербайджан впервые отправят алюминий из РФ

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