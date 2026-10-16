Azerbaijan and Bangladesh discuss cooperation in energy and education

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Azerbaijan and Bangladesh are exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in energy, education and humanitarian affairs.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, cited by Report, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kabir.

The sides positively assessed the outcomes of the 7th CICA Summit in Baku and discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within international and regional organizations.

Bayramov and Kabir highlighted the importance of political dialogue and mutual visits, and explored opportunities to expand cooperation across various areas. They also stressed the importance of an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements.

Particular attention was paid to making effective use of existing opportunities for cooperation in energy, education and humanitarian affairs, as well as strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed cooperation and mutual support within the United Nations. The sides emphasized the need to continue joint efforts on multilateral platforms.

They also discussed the 2027 summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan, and possible areas of cooperation in connection with the event.

Bayramov also highlighted the importance of cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement, including through its Parliamentary Network and Youth Organization. He stressed the need to further develop interparliamentary and youth ties through these mechanisms.