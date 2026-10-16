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    Azerbaijan's revenues from gold export to Switzerland rises nearly 30%

    Business
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 18:01
    Azerbaijan's revenues from gold export to Switzerland rises nearly 30%

    Azerbaijan exported 25,053.71 kg of gold worth $3.739 billion in January-August 2026.

    The exports included gold in other semi-manufactured forms, such as bars, wire, profiles, plates, sheets, strips and ribbons more than 0.15 mm thick, as well as other unwrought gold not used for coinage.

    According to the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report, the volume and value of gold exports were eight and 18 times higher, respectively, than in the same period of 2025.

    Azerbaijan exported 21,902 kg of gold worth $3.468 billion to the United Kingdom, compared with no deliveries a year earlier. Exports to Switzerland totalled 2,151.74 kg, down 1.3%, while their value rose 29% to $271.2 million.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 136.51 kg of gold, down 99.6%, worth $21.22 million, a decrease of 99.4%.

    Azerbaijan imported 82.43 kg of gold from Türkiye, down 92.6%, worth $13.71 million, down 86.2%. Imports from Switzerland amounted to 54 kg, down 96.3%, worth $7.43 million, down 95%. The country also imported 0.08 kg of gold worth $81,500 from the United Arab Emirates, compared with no deliveries a year earlier.

    Last year, Azerbaijan exported gold exclusively to Switzerland. Shipments totalled 4,522 kg worth $326.2 million, up 6% in volume and 54% in value from the previous year.

    Gold exports State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan İsveçrəyə qızıl tədarükündən qazancını 30 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта золота в Швейцарию почти на 30%
    44 - Tezliklə
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