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    France and Germany agree to seek easing of EU's 2035 ban on combustion-engine cars

    Other countries
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 18:30
    France and Germany agree to seek easing of EU's 2035 ban on combustion-engine cars

    France and Germany have agreed to push for a relaxation of the European Union"s planned ban on the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035, while also tightening rules on support for products made in Europe.

    According to Report's European bureau, an agreement reached on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels links a review of climate requirements for the automotive industry with the Made in Europe initiative, which aims to support European manufacturers and strengthen the EU's industrial competitiveness.

    "France and Germany propose a comprehensive package that combines an ambitious European decarbonisation pathway with the regulatory flexibility needed to reflect different market realities and technological conditions," the agreement released by the Élysée Palace states.

    Paris and Berlin are seeking a compromise between reducing emissions and protecting Europe's automotive industry amid intensifying international competition.

    The agreement does not change the EU's existing rules. The document signed by the two countries will require approval at the European level before it can be implemented.

    European Union France Germany
    Париж и Берлин договорились смягчить планируемый запрет на ДВС с 2035 года
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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