Zelenskyy warns of 20M Ukrainians' influx into EU if Russia wins

A Russian victory in the war against Ukraine may lead to the departure of up to 20 million Ukrainians to European Union countries, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at a press conference in Brussels, Report informs.

"What will happen if we fall? I don't know, 20 million Ukrainians will come to Europe," he said.

According to him, a Russian victory would threaten the very existence of the Ukrainian state, as it is not just about control over the Donbas and other territories. Zelenskyy stated that Moscow does not intend to limit itself to Ukraine's eastern territories and will continue to pursue its goals unless stopped.

The president of Ukraine also warned that Moscow is testing the readiness of European countries to respond to airspace violations and drone attacks, calling on partners to continue supporting his country.