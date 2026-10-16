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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts inflation at 6.1% by the end of 2026 and 5.8% by the end of 2027 under its baseline scenario, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said in an interview with Global Finance magazine.

He stressed that ensuring price stability remains the central bank's primary objective.

"Despite risks of accelerating inflation stemming from supply-side factors, both figures remain within the established target range," Kazimov noted.

According to him, the main task is to further develop the interest rate transmission channel and strengthen its impact.

"The main task is not to change the target, but to develop the interest rate transmission channel and strengthen its impact, while maintaining exchange rate stability as the primary anchor and interbank rates as a secondary anchor for domestic inflation," the CBA chairman said.