Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan's central bank forecasts inflation at 6.1% in 2026 and 5.8% in 2027

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 18:24
    Azerbaijan's central bank forecasts inflation at 6.1% in 2026 and 5.8% in 2027

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts inflation at 6.1% by the end of 2026 and 5.8% by the end of 2027 under its baseline scenario, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said in an interview with Global Finance magazine.

    He stressed that ensuring price stability remains the central bank's primary objective.

    "Despite risks of accelerating inflation stemming from supply-side factors, both figures remain within the established target range," Kazimov noted.

    According to him, the main task is to further develop the interest rate transmission channel and strengthen its impact.

    "The main task is not to change the target, but to develop the interest rate transmission channel and strengthen its impact, while maintaining exchange rate stability as the primary anchor and interbank rates as a secondary anchor for domestic inflation," the CBA chairman said.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov Inflation
    AMB faiz dərəcəsi transmissiyasının gücləndirilməsi planlarını açıqlayıb
    ЦБА намерен совершенствовать прогнозирование с помощью ИИ
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    20:20
    Video
    Video dedicated to Patriotic War posted on President's social media accounts
    Domestic policy
    20:10
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates National Paralympic Committee on 30th anniversary
    Domestic policy
    19:51
    Celal Çiftçi publicly apologizes to Azerbaijan after being placed on wanted list
    Foreign policy
    19:37
    Sweden to provide Ukraine with new $52.3 million aid package to support civilians during winter
    Other countries
    19:06
    Azerbaijan readmits 52 people from European countries in September
    Foreign policy
    18:59
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects for special forces cooperation
    Military
    18:41
    CBA chairman links pace of economic diversification to 2027–2030 reforms
    Finance
    18:34
    Taleh Kazimov: Rising oil and gas prices increase Azerbaijan's current account surplus
    Finance
    18:30
    France and Germany agree to seek easing of EU's 2035 ban on combustion-engine cars
    Other countries
    All News Feed