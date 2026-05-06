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    Bahtiyar Ersay visits Azerbaijan's stand at SAHA 2026

    Military
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 15:00
    Bahtiyar Ersay visits Azerbaijan's stand at SAHA 2026

    Commander of the First Army Corps of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Bahtiyar Ersay, visited Azerbaijan's stand at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs.

    Ersay reviewed the defense industry products and technological innovations presented by Azerbaijan.

    The official previously served as an advisor to Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Zakir Hasanov, contributing to coordination and cooperation processes between the military structures of the two countries.

    Türkiye Azerbaijan
    Bəxtiyar Ersay "SAHA 2026"da Azərbaycan stendini ziyarət edib
    Бахтияр Эрсай посетил стенд Азербайджана на выставке SAHA 2026

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