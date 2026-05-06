Commander of the First Army Corps of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Bahtiyar Ersay, visited Azerbaijan's stand at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs.

Ersay reviewed the defense industry products and technological innovations presented by Azerbaijan.

The official previously served as an advisor to Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Zakir Hasanov, contributing to coordination and cooperation processes between the military structures of the two countries.