AAA: Gasoline costs 50% more in US than it did before Iran war
Energy
- 06 May, 2026
- 15:39
The price of one gallon of gasoline in the US has increased by $0.31 over the past week, reaching an average of $4.48, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), Report informs.
Although US President Donald Trump announced the temporary suspension of the military operation "Project Freedom" aimed at opening the Strait of Hormuz, this price was recorded as of May 6.
Thus, according to AAA data, fuel prices in the US have increased by 50% since the start of the war against Iran.
The global energy crisis caused by the US and Israel's operation against Iran has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and a sharp rise in oil prices.
Latest News
20:12
Photo
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in ecology and forestryEcology
19:54
Israel-Lebanon talks to resume in Washington next weekOther countries
19:50
Hungary returns seized Oschadbank funds to UkraineOther countries
19:27
Iran hopes for China's continued support on Middle East stabilityOther countries
19:09
Magomed Ramazanov appointed acting chairman of Dagestan governmentOther countries
18:55
CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87Other countries
18:49
Photo
WUF13 festival continues in Mingachevir with information sessionInfrastructure
18:38
Hantavirus outbreak: 3 patients including ship's doctor evacuated to NetherlandsOther countries
18:21
Photo