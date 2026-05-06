Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    AAA: Gasoline costs 50% more in US than it did before Iran war

    Energy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 15:39
    AAA: Gasoline costs 50% more in US than it did before Iran war

    The price of one gallon of gasoline in the US has increased by $0.31 over the past week, reaching an average of $4.48, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), Report informs.

    Although US President Donald Trump announced the temporary suspension of the military operation "Project Freedom" aimed at opening the Strait of Hormuz, this price was recorded as of May 6.

    Thus, according to AAA data, fuel prices in the US have increased by 50% since the start of the war against Iran.

    The global energy crisis caused by the US and Israel's operation against Iran has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and a sharp rise in oil prices.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Strait of Hormuz
    AAA: ABŞ-də benzin İranla münaqişənin başlamasından bəri 1,5 dəfə bahalaşıb
    AAA: Цены на бензин в США выросли в 1,5 раза по сравнению с началом конфликта с Ираном

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