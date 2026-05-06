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    Azerbaijanis rank second among foreigners granted temporary residence in Ukraine

    Region
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 15:33
    Azerbaijanis rank second among foreigners granted temporary residence in Ukraine

    Azerbaijani citizens have ranked second among foreigners who obtained temporary residence permits in Ukraine over the past year, stated Shamsi Maharramov, head of an Azerbaijani-owned law firm in Kyiv, in a comment to Report.

    "This is a stable trend. The reason for such statistics is that, unlike in previous years, Azerbaijanis coming here temporarily now prefer legal documentation.

    Applications for this permit are mostly submitted for education, family reasons, or business-related purposes," Maharramov said.

    The lawyer noted that the most important advice for newcomers to Ukraine in the current situation is to properly establish their legal status from day one: "Hasty or ill-considered steps, as well as solutions based on dubious or formal grounds, can create serious problems in the future.

    Failure to comply with legislative requirements, an irresponsible approach to the documentation process, or the use of legal mechanisms not based on genuine grounds often ends with negative consequences - rejection of applications, cancellation of documents, and even entry bans to the country. Azerbaijani citizens can stay on the territory of Ukraine for a period of 90 days. If this period is exceeded by even 1 day, it can result in a ban on entry to Ukraine. Therefore, every step must be thought through in advance and properly structured from a legal standpoint."

    Ukraine Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan vətəndaşları Ukraynada müvəqqəti yaşama icazəsi alan əcnəbilərin sırasında ikincidir
    Граждане Азербайджана заняли второе место по числу получивших ВНЖ в Украине иностранцев

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