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    Death toll from Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to 12

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    • 05 May, 2026
    • 23:03
    Death toll from Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to 12

    The death toll from Russia's airstrike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region has risen to 12, with 37 others injured, Report informs, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Zelenskyy said on Telegram that the strike targeted civilian infrastructure in the city with guided aerial bombs.

    He said it was a "terror strike" with no military purpose, adding that Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages has not stop even for a single day.

    "This strike alone has already claimed 12 lives," he said.

    According to Zelenskyy, Russian forces also struck Dnipro on the evening of May 5, killing at least four people.

    Earlier, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said firefighters and rescuers extinguished all fires at the sites of the strikes.

    The agency said its psychologists provided assistance to 38 people, including six children. Emergency services are working at the scene, and rescue operations are continuing.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russian strikes Zaporizhzhia region
    Photo
    Rusiyanın Zaporojyeyə zərbələri nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 12 nəfərə çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Число погибших при ударах ВС РФ по Запорожью возросло до 12 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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