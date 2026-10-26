Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Uzbekistan's Muslim Board ready to strengthen religious ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 17:01
    Uzbekistan's Muslim Board ready to strengthen religious ties with Azerbaijan

    The Muslim Board of Uzbekistan is ready to further strengthen religious and spiritual cooperation with religious institutions and theologians of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan Homidjon Ishmatbekov said at an international scientific conference in Baku held as part of the presentation of the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan, Report informs.

    "Today, relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are creating new opportunities for cooperation in the Central Asian and Caucasus regions. Historical closeness, common culture, spiritual values, and belonging to a single cultural space bring our states and peoples closer together," he said.

    He also emphasized the centuries-old commonality of the spiritual traditions of the two peoples.

    "It is here that we see the strong spiritual bonds uniting the brotherly peoples of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. The legacy of such figures as Ahmad Yasawi, Bahauddin Naqshband, and the great representative of the Khalwati order Seyid Yahya Bakuvi clearly demonstrates how strong the religious and spiritual relations between the Turkic peoples have been over the centuries," he noted.

    According to Ishmatbekov, the ideas of great thinkers on spiritual perfection, humanism, and moral principles remain relevant today.

    Homidjon Ishmatbekov Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan
    Özbəkistan Azərbaycanla dini və mənəvi əməkdaşlığı genişləndirmək niyyətindədir
    Узбекистан намерен расширять религиозное сотрудничество с Азербайджаном
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:01
    Uzbekistan's Muslim Board ready to strengthen religious ties with Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    16:44
    Center for Islamic Civilization ready to collaborate on study of historical manuscripts in Tashkent, Baku
    Foreign policy
    16:26
    Armenian PM, EU official discuss regional stability, unblocking communications
    Region
    16:23
    Photo
    Baku, Jakarta discuss Indonesian businesses' involvement in Garabagh's reconstruction
    Business
    16:11
    Azerbaijan boosts tomato export revenue by nearly 10%
    Business
    16:00
    Video
    Children learn to prepare, present their own projects at MiniBoss - Reportage
    Education and science
    15:59
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General - Updated
    Foreign policy
    15:58
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ties developing in spirit of strategic alliance
    Foreign policy
    15:55
    Azerbaijan and Algeria discuss trade in oil and petrochemical products
    Energy
    All News Feed