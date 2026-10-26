The Muslim Board of Uzbekistan is ready to further strengthen religious and spiritual cooperation with religious institutions and theologians of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan Homidjon Ishmatbekov said at an international scientific conference in Baku held as part of the presentation of the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan, Report informs.

"Today, relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are creating new opportunities for cooperation in the Central Asian and Caucasus regions. Historical closeness, common culture, spiritual values, and belonging to a single cultural space bring our states and peoples closer together," he said.

He also emphasized the centuries-old commonality of the spiritual traditions of the two peoples.

"It is here that we see the strong spiritual bonds uniting the brotherly peoples of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. The legacy of such figures as Ahmad Yasawi, Bahauddin Naqshband, and the great representative of the Khalwati order Seyid Yahya Bakuvi clearly demonstrates how strong the religious and spiritual relations between the Turkic peoples have been over the centuries," he noted.

According to Ishmatbekov, the ideas of great thinkers on spiritual perfection, humanism, and moral principles remain relevant today.