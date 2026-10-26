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The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival will provide valuable experience for Azerbaijani coaches and footballers, Rashad Abdullayev, head coach of Neftchi FC"s reserve team, told Report.

He described Baku's hosting of the tournament as a major achievement for Azerbaijan.

"Hosting the World Cup and Festival in Baku is a great success for us. Coaches and players will gain invaluable experience. The team's performance (referring to Azerbaijan's national team - ed.) is truly impressive. One of the major benefits of events like this is that they help develop the country's sports infrastructure. I believe this excellent tournament will help our national team achieve even greater success," he said.

Azerbaijan's U-15 team thrashed Timor-Leste 6-0 and also defeated Andorra 1-0 and Israel 3-1. Their only defeat came against Australia, who won 3-1.

The U-15 World Cup is being held at the Govsan Sports Complex and will conclude on October 30. The final will take place at Baku Crystal Hall.