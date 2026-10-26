Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Rashad Abdullayev: FIFA U-15 World Cup to provide valuable experience for Azerbaijan's coaches and players

    Football
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 17:40
    Rashad Abdullayev: FIFA U-15 World Cup to provide valuable experience for Azerbaijan's coaches and players

    The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival will provide valuable experience for Azerbaijani coaches and footballers, Rashad Abdullayev, head coach of Neftchi FC"s reserve team, told Report.

    He described Baku's hosting of the tournament as a major achievement for Azerbaijan.

    "Hosting the World Cup and Festival in Baku is a great success for us. Coaches and players will gain invaluable experience. The team's performance (referring to Azerbaijan's national team - ed.) is truly impressive. One of the major benefits of events like this is that they help develop the country's sports infrastructure. I believe this excellent tournament will help our national team achieve even greater success," he said.

    Azerbaijan's U-15 team thrashed Timor-Leste 6-0 and also defeated Andorra 1-0 and Israel 3-1. Their only defeat came against Australia, who won 3-1.

    The U-15 World Cup is being held at the Govsan Sports Complex and will conclude on October 30. The final will take place at Baku Crystal Hall.

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Rəşad Abdullayev: "U-15 dünya çempionatı məşqçilər və futbolçularıa böyük təcrübə qazandıracaq"
    Рашад Абдуллаев: ЧМ U-15 станет отличным опытом для тренеров и футболистов Азербайджана
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    18:56
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull digital technologies in supreme audit
    Finance
    18:50
    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to India rise 4.9-fold
    Energy
    18:32
    Netherlands pledges $500M to protect tropical forests
    Interesting
    18:30
    Non-life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan increase 16.5%
    Finance
    18:15
    Photo
    CIS tax authorities discuss expanding international cooperation
    Finance
    18:11
    Sustainable Fitch maintains SOCAR's ESG rating at '3', raises score to 43
    Energy
    17:56
    Caucasus Muslims Office ready to foster interreligious dialogue, boost ties with Uzbekistan
    Religion
    17:49
    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss cooperation in combating corruption
    Foreign policy
    17:40
    Rashad Abdullayev: FIFA U-15 World Cup to provide valuable experience for Azerbaijan's coaches and players
    Football
    All News Feed