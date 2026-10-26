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Representatives of Azerbaijan and Indonesia exchanged views on strengthening joint economic and trade activities and expanding ties between the two countries' business communities, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy,

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov and Todotua Pasaribu, Deputy Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry of Indonesia, Deputy Chairman of the Investment Coordinating Board, and Vice President Commissioner of Pertamina.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia in the fields of energy, petrochemicals, industry, trade, and investment. The parties also discussed the implementation of joint projects between SOCAR and Pertamina, as well as the participation of Indonesian companies in the reconstruction of Garabagh.

Information was provided on the opportunities available to investors in Azerbaijan's industrial zones and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The Azerbaijani side also highlighted prospects for cooperation in projects being implemented in Garabagh and East Zangazur, as well as in public-private partnerships, renewable energy, logistics, and education.

The parties exchanged views on strengthening economic and trade cooperation, enhancing business-to-business contacts, and other issues of mutual interest.

Founded in 1957, Pertamina is Indonesia's state-owned energy company. It operates in oil and natural gas exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, and the supply and distribution of energy products.