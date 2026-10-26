Armenian PM, EU official discuss regional stability, unblocking communications

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has discussed issues related to regional stability and efforts to unblock regional communications during a meeting with Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, Report informs citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan also expressed the Armenian government's interest in deepening and expanding ties with the EU in transport, energy, and digitalization, as well as in strengthening overall economic diversification and resilience.

The prime minister touched upon EU support aimed at facilitating the export of Armenian products, as well as the implementation of programs designed to develop the necessary technical capabilities of Armenian producers and exporters.

Koopman noted that the EU welcomes the Armenian government's reform program and is ready to consistently support this process by expanding cooperation in all areas contributing to Armenia's sustainable development.