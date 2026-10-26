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    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss cooperation in combating corruption

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 17:49
    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss cooperation in combating corruption

    Azerbaijan Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has discussed anti-corruption cooperation with Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    According to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, cited by Report, during the meeting, it was noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and the OIC are among Baku's foreign policy priorities. They also noted Azerbaijan's active participation in the organization and its contribution to strengthening Islamic solidarity.

    Aliyev emphasized the importance of the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of OIC member states, scheduled to take place in Baku on October 27–28. He said the event would help further expand cooperation and strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and the organization.

    The sides stressed that combating corruption is essential to ensuring social stability, promoting sustainable development and strengthening national economies. They also discussed expanding international cooperation and enhancing ties between relevant institutions in member states.

    The OIC Secretary-General thanked the Azerbaijani side for its hospitality and for hosting and organizing the high-level meeting in Baku.

    Kamran Aliyev Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və İƏT arasında korrupsiyaya qarşı mübarizə üzrə əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и ОИС обсудили сотрудничество в борьбе с коррупцией
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    44 filmi

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