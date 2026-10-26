Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Caucasus Muslims Office ready to foster interreligious dialogue, boost ties with Uzbekistan

    Religion
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 17:56
    Caucasus Muslims Office ready to foster interreligious dialogue, boost ties with Uzbekistan

    The Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) is ready to contribute to the development of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, Deputy Chairman of the CMO Bakhtiyar Najafov said at an international scientific conference in Baku held as part of the presentation of the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan, Report informs.

    According to him, the office will continue to promote the high values of Islam - peace, mercy, brotherhood, and mutual respect.

    The CMO also intends to facilitate the strengthening of spiritual ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Najafov added.

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