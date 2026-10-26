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    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan prosecutors discuss legal aid, digitalization

    Domestic policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 17:37
    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan prosecutors discuss legal aid, digitalization

    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev received a delegation led by the First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Akhmatov, Report informs.

    The parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the prosecutor's offices of the two countries, including within international organizations.

    The importance of prompt execution of requests for legal assistance in criminal cases, the extradition of perpetrators, and strengthening cooperation on wanted persons was emphasized. In addition, the sides discussed expanding the exchange of information and best practices in combating corruption and transnational crime.

    The Kyrgyz delegation expressed interest in digitalization and the application of modern technologies in the activities of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, including cybersecurity, the detection and investigation of ICT-related crimes, and the collection and analysis of electronic evidence.

    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan prosecutors discuss legal aid, digitalization
    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan prosecutors discuss legal aid, digitalization
    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan prosecutors discuss legal aid, digitalization

    Kamran Aliyev Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan Kyrgyzstan
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Qırğızıstan prokurorluqlarının beynəlxalq təşkilatlar çərçivəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə olunub
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    Азербайджан и Кыргызстан обсудили сотрудничество прокуратур в рамках международных организаций
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