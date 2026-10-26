Center for Islamic Civilization ready to collaborate on study of historical manuscripts in Tashkent, Baku

The Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan looks forward to cooperating with research institutions, universities, libraries, and museums in Azerbaijan, the Center's Director Firdavs Abdukhalikov said at an international scientific conference in Baku held as part of the center's presentation, Report informs.

According to him, the parties can begin cooperation by jointly studying manuscripts kept in Tashkent and Baku, as well as comparing different copies of the same works.

"Let's publish joint books and catalogs based on the results of our research, and organize exhibitions. Let's create films about the people and events that connected our peoples, and present this history to the general public in an accessible and engaging way," Abdukhalikov noted.

He also emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for experience exchange between young scientists of the two countries, including in studying manuscripts, working in museums, and mastering methods for preserving and restoring rare works.

"Two young scientists who start working together today can lay the foundation for large-scale scientific cooperation tomorrow," the center's director stated.

Abdukhalikov noted that the ancestors of the two peoples preserved books, copied manuscripts, and developed science and art, leaving a rich heritage that must be studied, protected, enriched with new knowledge, and passed on to future generations.

Joint initiatives in the scientific and cultural spheres will strengthen the friendship between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and become a significant legacy for future generations, he added.