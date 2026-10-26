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    Dutch Ambassador: Azerbaijan aims to implement Westland model for greenhouse operations in Jabrayil

    Karabakh
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 17:27
    Dutch Ambassador: Azerbaijan aims to implement Westland model for greenhouse operations in Jabrayil

    Dutch companies have the capacity to participate in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, particularly in the areas of water resource management, renewable energy, agriculture, and sustainable infrastructure, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan, Marianne de Jong, said in an interview with Report.

    According to her, the scale of the reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and the focus on sustainable development create opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in this regard.

    "Yes, I have already visited these territories three times. All three visits made a great impression on me. Every time, you see how quickly development is progressing and the massive scale of the facilities being built there. It is truly impressive.

    I think Dutch companies have also taken notice of the ongoing changes, and such opportunities should not be missed. The scale and complexity of the reconstruction work, as well as the attention given to sustainable development, are particularly striking.

    The Netherlands possesses relevant expertise in areas such as water management, renewable energy, agriculture, sustainable infrastructure, as well as the concept of smart cities and villages. Therefore, certain opportunities may open up for Dutch companies specializing in these sectors, taking into account the requirements of specific projects, their commercial viability, and current legislation.

    In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has expressed interest in using the so-called Westland model, applied in the Netherlands and involving the development of industrial-scale greenhouses, in the Jabrayil district.

    We are carefully processing this request and exploring the possibilities of bringing Dutch knowledge and expertise to the region, including through the participation of the private sector and research institutes," she said.

    Commenting on the current situation in the South Caucasus, Marianne de Jong emphasized that the Netherlands supports the peace process (between Baku and Yerevan – Ed.): "We are very pleased with the current state of the peace process (between Baku and Yerevan - ed.). We strongly support it and are proud of both countries, as well as the progress achieved.

    The Netherlands supports the peace process both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union. We are ready to provide assistance and support wherever possible.

    I am very fortunate to have been appointed as the head of the diplomatic mission specifically in Azerbaijan. It is the only place in the world today where it is very safe.

    I believe it is necessary to highlight the significant efforts that both countries are making to advance the peace process. We are ready to continue supporting them in every possible way."

    Full interview is available here

    Marianne de Jong Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Azerbaijan's liberated territories Garabagh East Zangazur
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