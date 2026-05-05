Lavrov, Rubio discuss international issues in phone call
Region
- 05 May, 2026
- 23:14
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the current situation in the world and Russia-US relations during a phone call, Report informs, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.
According to the ministry, Lavrov and Rubio held a telephone conversation during which they exchanged detailed views on current issues in international affairs and Russia-US relations, as well as discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts.
The ministry said the conversation was constructive and businesslike.
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