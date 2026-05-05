Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Lavrov, Rubio discuss international issues in phone call

    Region
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 23:14
    Lavrov, Rubio discuss international issues in phone call

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the current situation in the world and Russia-US relations during a phone call, Report informs, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    According to the ministry, Lavrov and Rubio held a telephone conversation during which they exchanged detailed views on current issues in international affairs and Russia-US relations, as well as discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts.

    The ministry said the conversation was constructive and businesslike.

    Sergey Lavrov Marco Rubio Russia-US relations
    Lavrovla Rubio Rusiya və ABŞ arasındakı əlaqələri müzakirə ediblər
    Лавров и Рубио обсудили текущие связи между РФ и США

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