Lavrov, Rubio discuss international issues in phone call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the current situation in the world and Russia-US relations during a phone call, Report informs, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, Lavrov and Rubio held a telephone conversation during which they exchanged detailed views on current issues in international affairs and Russia-US relations, as well as discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts.

The ministry said the conversation was constructive and businesslike.