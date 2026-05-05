Rusif Huseynov says Azerbaijan favors bilateral engagement with Armenia

Amid the post-war reconfiguration of the region, Baku prefers direct bilateral engagement with Yerevan.

Rusif Huseynov, director of the Topchubashov Center and political commentator, made the remarks at the Yerevan Dialogue 2026 international conference, Report informs via Armenian media.

According to him, the sides are currently moving forward in several key areas, including the peace process, border demarcation, transport connectivity and the development of trade. He said the bilateral format proved very productive and produced tangible results.

Huseynov also said the European Union's involvement in separate infrastructure projects in Armenia and Azerbaijan is being discussed. According to him, Baku has supported such initiatives provided they are beneficial to all countries of the South Caucasus and do not lead to new dividing lines in the region.

The expert noted that, against the backdrop of Azerbaijan lifting its embargo on the transit of cargo from third countries to Armenia and beginning exports of certain petroleum products to the country, the issue of creating a legal basis and institutionalizing this economic interaction between the two states is emerging.

He said that although there is still no peace treaty, certain trade and economic ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan can already be observed. However, the further the sides move forward, the more they will need specific legal frameworks and diplomatic mechanisms.

The political analyst also criticized the OSCE Minsk Group's activities, saying they harmed Azerbaijan.