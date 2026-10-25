Stay up to date with the top news!

Firefighters are responding to an explosion and subsequent fire at the Quaker Oats Company facility in Iowa's Cedar Rapids, the local fire department said, Report informs.

According to its statement, all employees of the company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, were evacuated, and firefighting operations are ongoing.

Footage from the scene shows a large cloud of smoke rising above the building.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.