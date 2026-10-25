Explosion, fire occur at PepsiCo subsidiary's building in US
Other countries
- 25 October, 2026
- 16:19
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Firefighters are responding to an explosion and subsequent fire at the Quaker Oats Company facility in Iowa's Cedar Rapids, the local fire department said, Report informs.
According to its statement, all employees of the company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, were evacuated, and firefighting operations are ongoing.
Footage from the scene shows a large cloud of smoke rising above the building.
There have been no reported injuries at this time.
ABŞ-də "PepsiCo" şirkətinin törəmə müəssisəsinin zavodunda partlayış və yanğın olub
На заводе дочерней компании PepsiCo в США произошли взрыв и пожар
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