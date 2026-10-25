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    Saudi Arabia intercepts 10 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis

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    • 25 October, 2026
    • 17:36
    Saudi Arabia intercepts 10 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis

    Saudi Arabia says it has neutralised a missile barrage fired by Houthi fighters in Yemen towards the kingdom's south, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    "Interception and destruction of 10 ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the southern region," Major-General Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government, said in a post on X.

    Yemeni government forces have launched a counteroffensive to retake coastal territory from the Houthis near the Bab al-Mandeb strait at the entrance to the Red Sea.

    Fighting in Yemen escalated sharply last month, shattering a United Nations-brokered ceasefire that had largely held since 2022.

    Major General Turki Al-Maliki Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) Saudi Arabia Escalation in Middle East
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı husilərin atdığı 10 ballistik raketi məhv edib
    Саудовская Аравия перехватила 10 баллистических ракет, выпущенных хуситами
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