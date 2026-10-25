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    12 injured, including 6 children, in shooting near Florida university

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    • 25 October, 2026
    • 16:35
    12 injured, including 6 children, in shooting near Florida university

    At least 12 people were injured, including six children, amid a Saturday evening shooting in Tallahassee, near the campus of Florida A&M University, officials said, Report informs via ABC News.

    Eleven of those who were injured had gunshot wounds, Tallahassee Chief of Police Lawrence Revell told reporters during a late-night press conference.

    "Six are adults and six are juveniles," he said. "We know our youngest victim is 11 years old. At least three of our victims have sustained serious injuries and one of those is in critical condition. Eight of those are reported to be in stable condition."

    The person who was injured but not from a gunshot was "a grandmother of one of the victims," the chief said, adding that she "injured herself fleeing from the scene."

    Police described the shooting as an "altercation [that] occurred between individuals" near the intersection of Perry and Manatee streets, which is just outside Florida A&M University's Bragg Memorial Stadium.

    "The University is aware of an incident that occurred near campus on Perry Street on the evening of October 24," the school said in a statement. "The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene and actively investigating the situation."

    Shooting United States of America
    ABŞ-də baş verən atışmada 12 nəfər yaralanıb
    В США при стрельбе возле университетского стадиона пострадали 12 человек
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