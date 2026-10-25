Iran calls for complete removal of foreign forces from region
Region
- 25 October, 2026
- 17:45
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The presence of foreign forces should be reduced to zero to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Report informs citing local media.
"To achieve lasting peace and stability, the region should move toward the complete elimination of the presence of foreign forces," Araghchi stressed.
The diplomat also noted the efforts of regional countries to ensure security through cooperation and mutual agreements.
İran XİN rəhbəri: Regionda xarici qüvvələrin mövcudluğu sıfıra endirilməlidir
Аббас Арагчи призвал свести к нулю присутствие иностранных сил в регионе
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