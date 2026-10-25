Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli becomes five-time world champion
Individual sports
- 25 October, 2026
- 17:58
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Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli has won a gold medal at the World Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan, Report informs.
Competing in the 55 kg weight category, he defeated Iran's Payam Ahmadi 3-1 in the final to become a five-time world champion.
Meanwhile, Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) will also compete in the final later today against Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu.
Eldəniz Əzizli beşqat dünya çempionu olub
Азербайджанский борец Эльдениз Азизли стал пятикратным чемпионом мира
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