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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli becomes five-time world champion

    Individual sports
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 17:58
    Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli becomes five-time world champion

    Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli has won a gold medal at the World Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan, Report informs.

    Competing in the 55 kg weight category, he defeated Iran's Payam Ahmadi 3-1 in the final to become a five-time world champion.

    Meanwhile, Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) will also compete in the final later today against Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu.

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