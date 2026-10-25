Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli becomes five-time world champion

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Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli has won a gold medal at the World Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan, Report informs.

Competing in the 55 kg weight category, he defeated Iran's Payam Ahmadi 3-1 in the final to become a five-time world champion.

Meanwhile, Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) will also compete in the final later today against Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu.