AFFA President Rovshan Najaf visits Hovsan Sports Complex

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Rovshan Najaf, president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), has visited the Hovsan Sports Complex to review the facilities and watch a match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Andorra, Report informs citing the AFFA press service.

The federation head also inquired about the preparatory work carried out to ensure matches can be held under various weather conditions.

The successful performance of the Azerbaijani national team drew enthusiastic reactions from the parents of the young footballers and federation representatives in the stands.

The second match day held special significance for both the young players taking the pitch and their families, who had the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of an international tournament.

The competition, featuring representatives from various countries, serves as an important platform for young footballers to gain international experience.

The players demonstrate their skills in a highly competitive environment.

The infrastructure of the Hovsan Sports Complex allows 20 matches to be held simultaneously.

Up to 10 games are organized on each pitch throughout the day.

Thanks to recently installed professional lighting systems, matches continue into the evening without interruption.

The U-15 Football World Cup and festival will conclude on October 30.

The final match of the tournament will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall.