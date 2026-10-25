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    At least 1,300 people arrested in mass weekend protests across France

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    • 25 October, 2026
    • 17:27
    At least 1,300 people arrested in mass weekend protests across France

    Police arrested 1,314 people in weekend protests across France, the interior ministry said Sunday, adding that 53 officers were hurt in clashes, Report informs via France 24.

    The arrests occurred as violence broke out on the margins of mass demonstrations in major cities on Saturday over the high cost of living.

    It was the second consecutive weekend of unrest in France, which is heading to presidential elections in April and May to choose a successor to President Emmanuel Macron, who is reaching his two-term limit.

    The interior ministry said police responded to 75 fires during Saturday's protests, adding that 24 shops were looted.

    Protest rallies in France Police Detentions
    Fransada etiraz aksiyaları zamanı 1 300-dən çox şəxs saxlanılıb
    Во Франции после массовых беспорядков задержали более 1,3 тыс. человек
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