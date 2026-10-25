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    Moscow eyes trilateral talks with US, Ukraine after November 4

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    • 25 October, 2026
    • 17:53
    Moscow eyes trilateral talks with US, Ukraine after November 4

    Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine after November 4, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said, Report informs citing local media.

    "Now the next deadline is November 4, our big holiday. After that, we will be ready to resume negotiations," he said.

    Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed plans to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian and US representatives in early November.

    Yury Ushakov Russia-Ukraine conflict United States of America
    Rusiya ABŞ və Ukrayna ilə üçtərəfli danışıqları noyabrın 4-dən sonra bərpa etməyə hazırdır
    Россия заявила о готовности возобновить переговоры с США и Украиной после 4 ноября
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    44 filmi

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