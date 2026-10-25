Moscow eyes trilateral talks with US, Ukraine after November 4
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- 25 October, 2026
- 17:53
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Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine after November 4, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said, Report informs citing local media.
"Now the next deadline is November 4, our big holiday. After that, we will be ready to resume negotiations," he said.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed plans to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian and US representatives in early November.
Rusiya ABŞ və Ukrayna ilə üçtərəfli danışıqları noyabrın 4-dən sonra bərpa etməyə hazırdır
Россия заявила о готовности возобновить переговоры с США и Украиной после 4 ноября
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