5 killed in Philippine market fire
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- 25 October, 2026
- 17:10
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Five people have been confirmed dead after a fire in a public market in Sorsogon City, in southern Luzon, Philippines, on Saturday night, local media reported Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.
Based on initial reports, the fire broke out between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. (GMT+8) on Saturday and quickly spread throughout the market.
Authorities declared the fire out on Sunday morning, and investigations are underway.
Filippində bazarda yanğın nəticəsində beş nəfər ölüb
Пять человек погибли при пожаре на рынке на Филиппинах
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