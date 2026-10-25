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    5 killed in Philippine market fire

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    • 25 October, 2026
    • 17:10
    5 killed in Philippine market fire

    Five people have been confirmed dead after a fire in a public market in Sorsogon City, in southern Luzon, Philippines, on Saturday night, local media reported Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Based on initial reports, the fire broke out between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. (GMT+8) on Saturday and quickly spread throughout the market.

    Authorities declared the fire out on Sunday morning, and investigations are underway.

    Fire Philippines
    Filippində bazarda yanğın nəticəsində beş nəfər ölüb
    Пять человек погибли при пожаре на рынке на Филиппинах
    44 filmi
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