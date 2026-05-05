Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani and Turkish military delegations hold meeting

    Military
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 20:58
    Azerbaijani and Turkish military delegations hold meeting

    Baku hosts a meeting between Azerbaijani and Turkish representatives aimed at enhancing capabilities in protection against weapons of mass destruction and monitoring global developments in this domain, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev, expressing his satisfaction at welcoming the guests to the country, noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye grounded in brotherhood and friendship have been rapidly developing in the military sphere and have strengthened to the level of a strategic partnership.

    It was noted during the meeting that mutual visits make a significant contribution to the continuous analysis of activities in the field of radiological, chemical, and biological protection taking into account global and regional development trends and to maintaining the capabilities of the Armed Forces at the highest level.

    The sides also discussed the current status of ongoing activities in the military, military-technical, and other fields, and conducted a comprehensive exchange of views on issues of common interest.

    Azer Aliyev Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD)
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Türkiyə hərbçiləri kütləvi qırğın silahlarından mühafizə ilə bağlı müzakirələr aparıb
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    Военнослужащие Азербайджана и Турции обсудили вопросы защиты от оружия массового поражения

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