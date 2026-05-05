Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32

A massive drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Chuvashia killed two people and injured 32 others, Report informs via Russian press.

Oleg Nikolayev, the head of Chuvashia, said a child was among those injured. A regional state of emergency has been declared in Chuvashia.

Nikolayev said the main impact was on civilian infrastructure, with 28 apartment buildings housing 8,500 people damaged, and load-bearing structures damaged in two buildings. He said places have been prepared in dormitories for residents of those buildings, and three temporary accommodation centers have been opened for everyone in need of shelter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said Kyiv had struck military-industrial facilities in Cheboksary with F-5 Flamingo cruise missiles as part of its "Deep Strike" campaign.

He said the missiles flew more than 1,500 kilometers and called the attack a response to Russian strikes.