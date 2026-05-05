Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32

    Region
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 20:38
    Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32

    A massive drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Chuvashia killed two people and injured 32 others, Report informs via Russian press.

    Oleg Nikolayev, the head of Chuvashia, said a child was among those injured. A regional state of emergency has been declared in Chuvashia.

    Nikolayev said the main impact was on civilian infrastructure, with 28 apartment buildings housing 8,500 people damaged, and load-bearing structures damaged in two buildings. He said places have been prepared in dormitories for residents of those buildings, and three temporary accommodation centers have been opened for everyone in need of shelter.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said Kyiv had struck military-industrial facilities in Cheboksary with F-5 Flamingo cruise missiles as part of its "Deep Strike" campaign.

    He said the missiles flew more than 1,500 kilometers and called the attack a response to Russian strikes.

    Ukraine war Drone strikes Russia
    Çuvaşiya rəhbəri: Çeboksarıda PUA zərbələri nəticəsində 2 nəfər ölüb, 32-si yaralanıb
    Мэр Чувашии: Два человека погибли, 32 пострадали при ударах БПЛА по Чебоксарам

    Latest News

    20:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

    Ecology
    20:41
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    20:38

    Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32

    Region
    20:21

    Grono says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process strengthens South Caucasus' role

    Region
    20:12

    Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and health

    Education and science
    20:02

    Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealed

    Other countries
    19:58

    Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026

    Military
    19:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agriculture

    AIC
    19:24

    Bayraktar: Sanctions against Baykar boosted Türkiye's defense industry

    Military
    All News Feed