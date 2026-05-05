Islamist Boko Haram ​militants have attacked a military ‌base in Chad, killing at least 23 security personnel ​and injuring 26 others, ​the army said in ⁠a statement on ​Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

It said the army had repelled the ​attack, which took place on Monday night in the Lake ​Chad region, and ​operations to clear the area were ‌under ⁠way. Boko Haram militants have since 2009 extended their reach from northeast Nigeria ​to western ​Chad, ⁠where attacks on military installations ​have become frequent.

Chad ​President ⁠Mahamat Idriss Deby condemed the attack in ⁠a ​statement posted ​on Facebook.