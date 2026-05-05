Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Chad's army says 23 personnel killed in Boko Haram attack

    Other countries
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 22:14
    Chad's army says 23 personnel killed in Boko Haram attack

    Islamist Boko Haram ​militants have attacked a military ‌base in Chad, killing at least 23 security personnel ​and injuring 26 others, ​the army said in ⁠a statement on ​Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    It said the army had repelled the ​attack, which took place on Monday night in the Lake ​Chad region, and ​operations to clear the area were ‌under ⁠way. Boko Haram militants have since 2009 extended their reach from northeast Nigeria ​to western ​Chad, ⁠where attacks on military installations ​have become frequent.

    Chad ​President ⁠Mahamat Idriss Deby condemed the attack in ⁠a ​statement posted ​on Facebook.

    Boko Haram terrorist attack Chad Africa
    Çadda silahlı hücum zamanı 23 hərbçi ölüb
    В Чаде при нападении боевиков погибли 23 военных

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