Poland aims to strengthen political, economic ties with Azerbaijan, ambassador says

Poland intends to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan in both the economic and political spheres.

Report informs that Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pawel Radomski said this at an event dedicated to the 235th anniversary of the adoption of his country's Constitution.

"Poland attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan. For many years, our countries have built constructive cooperation based on mutual respect, dialogue and common interests. We intend to continue strengthening bilateral ties in political, economic and other areas. Poland, as a member of the European Union, notes with satisfaction the growing dynamics of cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan. This is facilitated, in particular, by the numerous high-level visits that have recently taken place in Baku, including today's visit by European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas," he said.

The diplomat also stressed that Warsaw highly appreciates the progress achieved in the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"We sincerely hope that these efforts will soon lead to the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement that will ensure long-term stability throughout the South Caucasus. Against the backdrop of instability in neighboring regions, we also welcome Azerbaijan's balanced and peaceful approach as a key basis for ensuring a stable and prosperous future for this strategically important region," Radomski added.