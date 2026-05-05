Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Fariz Rzayev says Baku-Warsaw political dialogue shows steady momentum

    Foreign policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 21:56
    Fariz Rzayev says Baku-Warsaw political dialogue shows steady momentum

    Political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Poland shows steady momentum.

    Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev said this at an event dedicated to the 235th anniversary of the adoption of the Polish Constitution, Report informs.

    According to him, contacts between the two countries are regular and cover various areas of cooperation.

    "A delegation of the Poland-Azerbaijan parliamentary friendship group has visited our country. Another meeting of the intergovernmental commission and consular consultations have been held. A telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries took place recently. All this confirms the consistent and purposeful development of our cooperation," the deputy minister said.

    Rzayev stressed that exchanges in education, culture and science play an important role in strengthening mutual understanding between the peoples.

    He said he was confident that, thanks to joint efforts, friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Poland would continue to strengthen and expand for the benefit of both states and peoples.

    Fariz Rzayev Poland
    Fariz Rzayev: Bakı və Varşava arasında siyasi dialoq davamlı dinamika nümayiş etdirir
    Фариз Рзаев: Политический диалог между Баку и Варшавой демонстрирует устойчивую динамику

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