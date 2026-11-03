Kazakhstan, Israel sign seven cooperation memorandums in Tel Aviv

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Kazakhstan and Israel have signed seven cooperation memorandums at the "New Economy. New Opportunities" business forum in Tel Aviv, which brought together government and business representatives from both countries, Report informs, citing DKNews.

Discussions focused on digital technologies, artificial intelligence and investment cooperation.

Kazakhstan's delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev. Participants in the opening included Zeev Elkin, head of a department at Israel's Finance Ministry, and Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General Yael Ravia-Zadok.

Participants discussed prospects for joint projects in energy, water management, agriculture, healthcare and the digital economy.

The agreements cover healthcare, digitalization, information security, water supply and trade. Key initiatives include establishing a medical cluster in Kazakhstan, exploring the production of drinking water from atmospheric air, developing cybersecurity and applying artificial intelligence in management.

Israel and Kazakhstan also signed an agreement to eliminate double taxation, aimed at creating more favorable conditions for investment.