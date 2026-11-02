Death toll from Russian strikes on Ukrainian school rises to 24

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The death toll from Russian strikes on a school in Komyshuvakha in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region has risen to 24, including two rescuers and four police officers, Report informs, citing Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Five people were injured, including two rescuers, the service said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the school had been distributing humanitarian aid when it came under attack. According to him, an initial aerial bomb strike was followed by another attack involving nine bombs that targeted a shelter where people had gathered.

State Emergency Service chief Andrii Danyk identified the two rescuers killed as Denys Konovalenko and Oleksii Sushchevskyi, both aged 44.

"Today, the Zaporizhzhia district suffered a terrible tragedy. We lost two of our colleagues. Two others were injured and are in the hospital," he said.

The series of strikes destroyed a gymnasium, an outbuilding and a fire and rescue vehicle, and damaged the school building, the emergency service said.

Zelenskyy said military personnel, rescuers and special services had been deployed to the search and rescue operation. He added that the attack demonstrated Moscow's unwillingness to de-escalate the conflict.