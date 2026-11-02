Atyrau–Samara oil pipeline halted after drone attack
Region
- 02 November, 2026
- 22:03
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Oil transportation through the Atyrau–Samara trunk pipeline has been temporarily suspended following a drone attack on facilities at the Samara production and dispatch hub, Kazakh Energy Ministry spokesperson Assel Serikpayeva said, Report informs.
"Facilities at the Samara production and dispatch hub came under a drone attack overnight into November 2, 2026. As a result, oil transportation through the Atyrau–Samara trunk pipeline was suspended at 6:09 a.m. Astana time (5:09 a.m. Baku time) on November 2," she said.
According to the ministry, technical teams are assessing the condition of the infrastructure.
"Oil intake along this route is expected to resume shortly," Serikpayeva added.
Rusiyaya PUA hücumundan sonra Qazaxıstanın Atırau-Samara kəmərində neftin nəqli dayandırılıb
Казахстан приостановил экспорт нефти по Атырау-Самара после атак беспилотниками по РФ
Latest News
22:19
Azerbaijani cookbook published in BosnianForeign policy
21:47
Azerbaijani energy minister begins visit to UkraineEnergy
21:20
Photo
Baku hosts medal ceremony at World Fire and Rescue Sport ChampionshipsTeam sports
21:17
Azerbaijan's gas production projected to rise 1.5% next yearEnergy
21:11
Photo
Officials from five countries visit ASAN service center in BakuForeign policy
21:04
Minister: Heydarov: Fire and rescue competitions strengthen international cooperationForeign policy
20:58
Kamaladdin Heydarov: Azerbaijan recognized as a major international sports hubForeign policy
20:41
Photo
World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships officially open in BakuForeign policy
20:18
Azerbaijan–Algeria joint commission to help boost bilateral tradeForeign policy