Atyrau–Samara oil pipeline halted after drone attack

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Oil transportation through the Atyrau–Samara trunk pipeline has been temporarily suspended following a drone attack on facilities at the Samara production and dispatch hub, Kazakh Energy Ministry spokesperson Assel Serikpayeva said, Report informs.

"Facilities at the Samara production and dispatch hub came under a drone attack overnight into November 2, 2026. As a result, oil transportation through the Atyrau–Samara trunk pipeline was suspended at 6:09 a.m. Astana time (5:09 a.m. Baku time) on November 2," she said.

According to the ministry, technical teams are assessing the condition of the infrastructure.

"Oil intake along this route is expected to resume shortly," Serikpayeva added.