Qatar, Türkiye discuss efforts to ease regional tensions

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Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed efforts to ease regional tensions during a phone call on November 2, Report informs, citing Qatar's Foreign Ministry on X.

The ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it, alongside regional developments. Discussions focused on diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and promote regional security and stability.

Al-Thani reaffirmed Qatar's support for diplomatic efforts to ensure freedom of maritime navigation and pave the way for a comprehensive agreement that would bring lasting peace to the region.