US plans to suspend South Africa, Rwanda from duty-free trade program

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Washington intends to suspend South Africa and Rwanda from duty-free access to the US market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Monday, Report informs, citing Reuters.

The program allows eligible African countries to export thousands of products to the United States without tariffs. South Africa, its largest beneficiary, exported approximately $1.7 billion worth of goods under AGOA in 2025.

"President Trump found that the governments of Rwanda and South Africa are engaging in practices that are inconsistent with AGOA's eligibility criteria," Greer said in a statement.

Washington regularly reviews beneficiaries' compliance with requirements covering market-based economies, good governance and the removal of barriers to US trade and investment.

For Rwanda, which previously faced suspension in 2018, US concerns include trade barriers, the rule of law and human rights. For South Africa, Washington cited obstacles to US trade and investment, corruption, and threats to US national security and foreign policy interests.

The Trump administration has also criticized South Africa over alleged persecution of white people, a claim Pretoria rejects as misinformation promoted by fringe groups.

Relations have also been strained by South Africa's foreign policy, particularly its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Israel denies committing genocide.

South Africa's trade ministry said last week that it was prepared for an unfavorable eligibility review and remained willing to engage with Washington. It noted that AGOA shipments represented about 10% of the country's exports to the US and 1% of its worldwide exports.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said South Africa was preparing for possible exclusion by pursuing new markets and trade agreements with partners including China.