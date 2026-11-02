Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the agenda for possible talks with the United States was based on Tehran's previously proposed seven-day plan, Report informs, citing his interview with Al Jazeera.

"The plan currently on the table is essentially the one Iran initially proposed, known as Iran's seven-day plan. It sets out Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. If those conditions are met, the strait will reopen on the sixth day, and negotiations between Iran and the United States will resume on the seventh," Araghchi said in an excerpt from the interview posted on his Telegram channel.

He recalled that the proposal had been presented in New York during the UN General Assembly.

Explaining its provisions, Araghchi also said the United States would take a series of measures on the first day, followed by the reopening of the strait and a return to normal traffic on the second day.

He said Washington's obligations were set out in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

"New circumstances have emerged. For example, Paragraph 9 of the memorandum states that the United States will not impose new sanctions or increase its military forces in the region. We want all new sanctions imposed after the memorandum to be lifted, and military forces reduced to their previous levels. Lifting the blockade is also on the agenda," he said.

Araghchi added that the proposed measures included previously envisaged oil-related exemptions, with other conditions detailed in Iran's written proposal.

He said shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would have to follow a new route agreed between Iran and Oman, while other routes to the south would be closed.

"Once Tehran's conditions are met and the Strait of Hormuz is reopened, the way will be clear for negotiations between Iran and the United States to resume," he said.

Earlier in the interview, Araghchi said Iran had tested new weapons and its military remained on high alert.