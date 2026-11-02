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An official reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day has been held in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov said on X, Report informs.

The event, dedicated to November 8-Victory Day, took place at the Hyatt Regency Tashkent hotel. It was jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy and the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center operating under the embassy.

Attendees included state and government representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organizations, figures from science, culture and the arts, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and local and foreign media representatives.