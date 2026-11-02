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    Macron thanks Middle Eastern partners as French diesel prices fall

    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 21:18
    Macron thanks Middle Eastern partners as French diesel prices fall

    French President Emmanuel Macron has thanked Middle Eastern partners for helping France during the energy crisis, saying more stable supplies from the region had helped lower diesel prices by more than 10 euro cents per liter, Report informs, citing his post on X.

    Macron recalled that France decided in October to release 10 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves to ease pressure on fuel supplies and prices.

    France also held talks with Middle Eastern partners to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies. Macron said the partners had made commitments and substantial supply volumes had already been secured.

    "They responded positively to our requests, and we want to thank them for that. The result is clear: the price of a liter of diesel has fallen by more than 10 euro cents. And all this without changing taxes or resorting to populist measures. Concrete decisions deliver real results," he said.

    Macron added that France had not chosen the escalation in the Middle East and its citizens should not have to bear the cost.

    "This war was not our choice, and French citizens should not have to pay for it every time they fill up their cars. That is why we are continuing diplomatic efforts to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

    Emmanuel Macron Fuel prices Middle East
    Makron enerji böhranında Fransaya dəstəyə görə Yaxın Şərq ölkələrinə təşəkkür edib
    Макрон поблагодарил страны Ближнего Востока за поддержку Франции в условиях энергокризиса
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