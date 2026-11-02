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    Tokayev: Those seeking to harm Kazakhstan will be held accountable

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    • 02 November, 2026
    • 21:37
    Tokayev: Those seeking to harm Kazakhstan will be held accountable

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said those attempting to harm Kazakhstan would be held accountable under the law, Report informs, citing the presidential press service.

    He made the remarks at a meeting with Qarmet employees and trade union members in Temirtau.

    "We need peace and stability within the country to successfully continue reforms in the interests of the people. Anyone who wishes our country ill and attempts through their actions to harm Kazakhstan will be held accountable in accordance with the principle of law and order," Tokayev said.

    The president also reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to interethnic and interfaith harmony and the principle of unity in diversity.

    "Law and order must prevail in the country. Kazakhstan is a peace-loving nation. We will continue our policy of developing cooperation with all neighboring states and all interested countries, large and small, to contribute as much as we can to strengthening peace and security," he said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Central Asia
    Tokayev Qazaxıstana zərər vurmağa cəhd edənlərin məsuliyyətə cəlb olunacağını bildirib
    Токаев предупредил об ответственности за попытки нанести ущерб Казахстану
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