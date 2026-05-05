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    Aghdam Industrial Park may host Azerbaijan-Belarus production facility

    Industry
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 21:26
    Aghdam Industrial Park may host Azerbaijan-Belarus production facility

    Azerbaijan has discussed opportunities to implement joint projects with Belarus in mechanical engineering and the production of industrial goods for various purposes, Report informs.

    The discussions were held during a meeting between Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev and Belarusian Industry Minister Andrey Kuznetsov.

    The sides also reviewed prospects for establishing a production facility in the Aghdam Industrial Park.

    The meeting analyzed the current state of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus and exchanged views on opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly in industry.

    Aghdam Industrial Park Belarus
    Photo
    Ağdam Sənaye Parkında Belarusla birgə istehsal müəssisəsi qurula bilər
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Беларусь рассматривают создание совместного предприятия в Агдамском промпарке

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